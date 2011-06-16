Thursday, June 16, 2011

'Window on Eurasia' Closing for the Time Being

Because of family medical matters, I am indefinitely suspending my production of Windows on Eurasia. Over the course of almost seven years, I have thoroughly enjoyed producing more than 5500 of them and especially receiving the many comments from all of you that have made me feel part of a larger community. I thus sign off for the present at least with both regrets and thanks. Paul Goble
