Thursday, June 16, 2011
'Window on Eurasia' Closing for the Time Being
Because of family medical matters, I am indefinitely suspending my production of Windows on Eurasia. Over the course of almost seven years, I have thoroughly enjoyed producing more than 5500 of them and especially receiving the many comments from all of you that have made me feel part of a larger community. I thus sign off for the present at least with both regrets and thanks. Paul Goble
Posted by Paul Goble at 4:55 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment